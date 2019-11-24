PM Modi Thanks People for Maturity, Patience Displayed after Ayodhya Verdict in Mann Ki Baat

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday appreciated the maturity and patience displayed by the people after the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya case.

In his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio programme, Modi said 130-crore Indians have once again proved that for them, there is nothing bigger than national interest.

The Supreme Court, in its verdict in the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi title case, ruled that the entire 2.77 acres of the disputed land be handed over to the deity Ram Lalla for the construction of the Ram temple.

The five-judge Constitution bench also directed the Centre to allot a five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board in Ayodhya to build a mosque.

