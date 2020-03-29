PM Modi Thanks President Kovind for Pledging Month's Salary to PM-CARES Fund to Fight Covid-19
The Rashtrapati Bhavan had earlier tweeted that President Kovind pledges to donate one-month salary to PM-CARES fund to help the nation tide over the crisis of coronavirus.
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday thanked President Ram Nath Kovind for pledging to donate his one-month salary towards the PM-CARES fund to combat the spread of coronavirus.
"Thank you, Honourable President. Rashtrapati Ji is leading the way and inspiring the nation," he said in a tweet.
The Rashtrapati Bhavan had earlier tweeted that President Kovind pledges to donate one-month salary to PM-CARES fund to help the nation tide over the crisis of COVID-19. "He appeals to all fellow citizens to donate generously to PM-CARES Fund to help defeat COVID-19," it said.
PM Modi had on Saturday announced the creation of the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund where people can contribute and help in the government's fight against coronavirus.
"It is my appeal to my fellow Indians, kindly contribute to the PM-CARES Fund. This Fund will also cater to similar distressing situations, if they occur in the times ahead," he had said.
