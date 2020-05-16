INDIA

1-MIN READ

PM Modi Thanks Trump for Offering Ventilators, Says Pandemic Being Fought 'Collectively by All'

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Donald Trump.

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Donald Trump.

PM Modi Modi was responding to a tweet by US President Trump on Friday announcing the decision to donate ventilators to India.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 16, 2020, 3:26 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday thanked President Donald Trump for his remarks that the US stands with India during the pandemic as also for deciding to provide ventilators to New Delhi to help patients suffering from COVID-19.

"Thank you POTUS realDonaldTrump. This pandemic is being fought collectively by all of us," the prime minister tweeted.

He said in such times, it's always important for nations to work together and do as much as possible to make the world healthier and free from COVID-19.

Modi was responding to a tweet by US President Trump on Friday announcing the decision to donate ventilators to India.

"I am proud to announce that the United States will donate ventilators to our friends in India. We stand with India and Narendra Modi during this pandemic. We're also cooperating on vaccine development. Together we will beat the invisible enemy!" the US President said.

