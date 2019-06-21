Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

PM Modi Thanks World Leaders for Enthusiasm on Yoga Day

Many world leaders expressed their enthusiasm towards the International Yoga Day, and PM Narendra Modi thanked them via Twitter.

PTI

Updated:June 21, 2019, 10:54 PM IST
PM Modi Thanks World Leaders for Enthusiasm on Yoga Day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a mass yoga event organised on the 5th International Day of Yoga, at Prabhat Tara Ground in Ranchi. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday thanked leaders of various countries for their enthusiastic participation in the fifth International Day of Yoga.

President of the Republic of Korea Moon Jae-in tweeted that he finds himself "reflecting once again on the spirit and meaning of yoga today".

"I look forward to being reunited with Prime Minister Modi @PMOIndia at the G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan next week. We will continue to stand together for peace and happiness of humankind."

Reciprocating his gesture, Modi said he was overjoyed to read his message.

"I fully agree with you on the power of Yoga to unite and further oneness. It is this oneness that will create a better planet.I am also looking forward to interacting with you in Osaka in the coming days," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena posted his video of doing yoga on Twitter with a message complimenting Modi for his efforts at "bringing our common heritage of Yoga to the international stage. I urge all to practice yoga like me".

Modi thanked Sirisena for his support towards making yoga more popular.

"Also glad to see you share your own experience of practising Yoga," Modi said.

He also thanked Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli for leading IDY event in Kathmandu.

"Remarkable gesture by my friend, PM Oli to lead the Yoga Day celebrations in Nepal," he wrote on the microblogging site.

