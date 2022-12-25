CHANGE LANGUAGE
PM Modi to Address 2022's Last 'Mann Ki Baat' Today
PM Modi to Address 2022's Last 'Mann Ki Baat' Today

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: December 25, 2022, 10:31 IST

New Delhi, India

The Prime Minister had urged people to write on the NaMo App, and MyGov app or record their messages on 1800-11-7800 (Representative image)

Earlier this month, PM Modi had invited citizens to share their ideas, inputs and suggestions for the program which is to be aired today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the last edition of his monthly radio programme- Mann Ki Baat- on Sunday. It will be the 96th episode of the monthly radio programme and the last scheduled podcast session of 2022 slated for December 25 at 11 am.

Earlier this month, PM Modi had invited citizens to share their ideas, inputs and suggestions for the program which is to be aired today. The Prime Minister had urged people to write on the NaMo App, and MyGov app or record their messages on 1800-11-7800.

Sharing MyGov’s invitation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “2022’s last #MannKiBaat will take place on the 25th of this month. I am eager to receive your input for the programme. I urge you to write on the NaMo App, MyGov or record your message on 1800-11-7800."

In the last edition of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on November 30, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that our country is home to the oldest traditions" traditions in the world. Therefore, it is also our responsibility to preserve our traditions and traditional knowledge, to promote it and to take it forward as much as possible.

first published:December 25, 2022, 10:31 IST
