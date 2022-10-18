PM Modi to Address 90th Interpol General Assembly Today; Traffic to be Affected in New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the 90th Annual General Assembly of the Interpol on Tuesday afternoon in New Delhi’s Pragati Maidan.

The meeting, which will be attended by delegations from 195 member countries including ministers, police chiefs of countries, heads of national central bureaus and senior police officers, will be held from October 18 to 21 in New Delhi.

Interpol’s supreme governing body, the General Assembly meets once a year to discuss key functioning issues and is meeting in India after a gap of 25 years.

It was last held in India in 1997. India’s proposal to host the assembly in 2022, coinciding with celebrations for the 75th year of India’s independence, was accepted with an overwhelming majority.

The event provides an opportunity to showcase the best practices in India’s law and order system to the entire world, a statement by the Prime Minister’s Office said.

Traffic Diversions in New Delhi

Ahead of the high-profile event, traffic in Central Delhi would be affected. The Delhi Traffic Police put out an advisory for high traffic volume on certain roads.

Delegations will stay at hotels namely The Lalit, The Imperial, Shangri La, Le Meridien, The Oberoi, Hyatt Regency and The Ashok, news agency ANI reported quoting a top Delhi Traffic Police Official, and measures are being implemented to ensure smooth commute of delegates to Pragati Maidan.

Traffic volume will be regulated in the following areas: Ashoka Road, Firoz Shah Road, Janpath, Barakhamba Road, Sikandra Road, Bhairon Road, Mathura Road, Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Dr Zakir Hussain Marg, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Marg, Panchsheel Marg, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Kamal Attaturk Marg, Shantipath, Maharshi Raman Marg, Mahatma Gandhi Marg, Bhishma Pitamah Marg, Sardar Patel Marg, Gurgaon Road, Aerocity and T3 Approach Road, Dhaula Kuan Flyover and Mehram Nagar Tunnel.

Organisations in Lutyens’ Delhi were advised to either allow work from home for their employees or opt for staggered working hours for four days, in light of the event. Individuals in New Delhi district were also advised to work from home, stagger hours, use public transport or consider alternative routes to avoid delays.

“Individuals can cooperate by using buses and metro rail for unavoidable travel plans, postponing avoidable travel plans and bypassing roads falling within New Delhi District. Commuters travelling in the vicinity of New Delhi district could encounter possible delays and may wish to consider alternative routes,” an official said.

Security agencies are on high alert in the national capital. More than 4,000 Delhi police personnel from security units and others from Crime Branch, local police stations, para-military and reserve police personnel have been deployed for the security of the event, according to ANI.

