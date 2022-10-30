Mann Ki Baat LIVE Updates: PM Modi Extends Greetings on Chhath Puja, Lists Benefits of Solar Energy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has begun addressing the 94th edition of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday at 11 am. PM Modi extended his greeting to the nation on the occasion of Chhath Puja, and said Chhath Puja is a great example of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’.

“In Chhath Puja, the Sun worship is proof of the deep connection of our culture with nature…We see such grand pictures of Chhath puja being celebrated in foreign countries which means that Indian culture and its faith is making a mark in all corners of the world,” he said.

PM Modi further noted that India is harnessing solar energy in a big way. “In solar energy, India has become one of the leading countries in the world. The way solar energy is transforming the lives of the poor and middle classes is a matter of study,” he said.

He noted that most of the houses in Gujarat’s Modhera have started generating electricity from solar power, and called it a great achievement.

Prime Minister also talked about India’s achievement in the space sector and said, “India is doing wonders in the solar sector as well as the space sector. The whole world, today, is astonished to see the achievements of India.”

He noted that after the space sector was opened for India’s youth, revolutionary changes have started coming into it. “Start-ups are bringing new innovations and technologies in this field,” PM Modi said.

After his radio address, the Prime Minister, who is on a three-day visit to Gujarat from today, is scheduled to launch a host of projects in different parts of the state where Assembly elections are expected to be announced soon.

PM Modi will begin his visit by laying the foundation stone of a manufacturing facility for C-295 transport aircraft in Vadodara on Sunday, according to a release issued by the Gujarat government. He will also address a gathering at Leprosy Ground in the city.

In the last edition of Mann Ki Baat on September 25, PM Modi hailed the return of the cheetahs to India. Under the Cheetah Introduction project, eight cheetahs were flown to Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, last month from Namibia.

The Prime Minister also talked about environmental challenges including threats to marine ecosystems, and pointed out that “litter spread on our beaches is disturbing’’. He also announced the renaming of Chandigarh Airport after freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

