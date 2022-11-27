PM Modi to Address 95th Edition of Mann Ki Baat Shortly

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 95th edition of his radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ at 11 am on Sunday. “Tune in tomorrow at 11 AM for the 95th episode of Mann Ki Baat," tweeted PM Modi.

The 94th edition of Mann Ki Baat was addressed by PM Modi on October 30. During his show, PM Modi said emphasized on eco-friendly lifestyle and nature conservation. The Prime Minister said sensitivity towards environment is inherent to Indian society.

Prime Minister added: “Sensitivity towards the environment is embedded in every particle of our society and we can feel it all around us. There is no dearth of people in the country, who spend a lifetime in the protection of the environment."

What Is Mann Ki Baat

Mann Ki Baat is a monthly radio broadcast hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in which he addresses the people of the nation on All India Radio, DD National and DD News.

Highlighting the country’s strides in science and technology, Prime Minister had said India is doing wonders in the solar and space sector.

