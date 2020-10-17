News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»India
1-MIN READ

PM Modi to Address Centenary Convocation of University of Mysore via Video Conferencing on Monday

File photo of PM Narendra Modi.

File photo of PM Narendra Modi.

The Karnataka governor, along with other dignitaries, would be present on the occasion with members of the syndicate and the academic council, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, statutory officers, district officers and students and parents set to witness the ceremony online.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the centenary convocation of the University of Mysore via video-conferencing on Monday. A statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Saturday said the Karnataka governor, along with other dignitaries, would be present on the occasion with members of the syndicate and the academic council, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, statutory officers, district officers and students and parents set to witness the ceremony online.

The University of Mysore was established in 1916. It was the sixth university in the country and the first in Karnataka.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...