PM Modi to Address Country's Partnership With US in Post-Covid Era at India Ideas Summit on July 22

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a global audience on the US and India as key partners and leaders in a post-COVID world at the India Ideas Summit on July 22, the US-India Business Council said on Thursday.

The two-day virtual summit, organised by top advocacy group US-India Business Council (USIBC), would be held on July 21-22.

The summit will bring together senior officials from the Government of India and the US administration who are setting the post-pandemic recovery agenda.

This year's line-up includes US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Commerce and Industry and Railways Piyush Goyal, Deputy Secretary, US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Eric Hargan, US Senator of Virginia Mark Warner, US Representative of California Ami Bera, Ambassador Kenneth Juster and many others.

"As USIBC celebrates 45 years of work to grow the US-India partnership, Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi will address a global audience on the US and India as key partners and leaders in a post-COVID world. His remarks are scheduled for July 22 at 11:00 AM EST/8:30 PM IST," the USIBC stated.

The summit will also feature senior executives from top US and Indian companies. These corporate leaders include USIBC's 2020 Global Leadership Award Recipients --Jim Taiclet, CEO, Lockheed Martin Corporation and N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons.

"We are honoured to have the Prime Minster join during the 45th anniversary of the US-India Business Council," said Vijay Advani, USIBC Global Board Chair and Executive Chairman of Nuveen.

"This year's focus is on Building a Better Future. As Prime Minister Modi navigates the twin challenges of managing the health impact of COVID-19 and the associated global economic disruption, he has articulated the importance of the US-India Partnership in ushering an era of economic renewal and inclusive opportunity," he added.

USIBC President Nisha Biswal said, "Prime Minister Modi has steered the US-India relationship to new heights through engagement with successive US administrations. He has been a sure-footed leader on the global stage and has created a vision for the future that is not only important for India, but will influence global perspectives on issues like trade, inclusive economic growth, digital commerce and climate policy."