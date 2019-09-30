Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

PM Modi to Address Group of Newly-recruited IAS Officers on Tuesday

The prime minister will address the officers who served in various central government departments as assistant secretaries

PTI

Updated:September 30, 2019, 9:20 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
PM Modi to Address Group of Newly-recruited IAS Officers on Tuesday
PM Narendra Modi in Chennai.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday address a group of newly-recruited IAS officers serving in various central government departments as assistant secretaries, sources said.

The tenure of the IAS officers of 2017 batch as assistant secretaries was extended from September 27 to October 1 by the Department of Personnel and Training, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions on August 30.

The prime minister will address the officers who served in various central government departments as assistant secretaries, the sources said.

Modi had earlier interacted with the young officers during the inaugural session on July 2.

The posting of these IAS officers is part of a unique initiative started by the central government to groom bureaucrats at the Centre before they move out to their respective state cadres.

IAS officers are allotted cadres - which could either be a state or group of states. The officers are supposed to start their career in their respective cadre states.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram