PM Modi to Address Maldivian Parliament: Report
Diplomatic sources said the prime minister is expected to travel to Male in the first half of June, while the Maldivian media reported that the visit will take place between June 7-8.
File photo of PM Modi at one of his foreign visits.
Male: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Maldivian Parliament during his likely visit to the key Indian Ocean country next month, according to a media report here on Wednesday.
People's Majlis (the Maldive's Parliament) on Wednesday passed a unanimous resolution to allow Modi to address the House.
The motion was passed with 80 votes with no lawmaker voting against it.
According to Raajje TV, Modi had requested that he should be allowed to address parliamentarians.
Since his landslide re-election victory in the polls last week, Modi is set to travel to the Maldives on his first bilateral visit, media reports said.
Bhutan was the first country Modi had visited in 2014 after becoming prime minister.
Diplomatic sources said the prime minister is expected to travel to Male in the first half of June, while the Maldivian media reported that the visit will take place between June 7-8.
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj visited the Maldives in March, the first full-fledged bilateral trip from India to the island nation after the government of President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih came to power in November last year.
Modi visited the Maldives in November to attend Solih's swearing-in ceremony, signalling the importance India attaches to the island nation, where China has been trying to expand its influence.
Last week, Solih congratulated Modi for his "resounding electoral victory".
The relations between India and the Maldives deteriorated after the then President Abdulla Yameen imposed emergency on February 5 last year.
India had criticised his decision and asked his government to restore the credibility of the electoral and political process by releasing political prisoners. The emergency had lasted for 45 days.
Solih became president in November after he defeated Yameen in the presidential polls.
