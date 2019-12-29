Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

PM Modi to Address Nation in 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11am Today

The monthly radio programme Mann ki Baat will be broadcasted over the All India Radio, Doordarshan and Narendra Modi App.

News18.com

Updated:December 29, 2019, 8:32 AM IST
PM Modi to Address Nation in 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11am Today
File photo of PM Modi in Mann ki Baat.

New Delhi: PM Modi will address the 60th edition of his radio programme “Mann Ki Baat” at 11 am on Sunday.

The monthly radio programme will be broadcasted over the All India Radio, Doordarshan and Narendra Modi App.

The Prime Minister in a tweet said, “The final Mann Ki Baat of 2019 will be held tomorrow at 11 am. Do join.”

In his last address to the nation on November 24, PM Modi had announced the launch of ‘Fit India grading system’ in schools across the country.

The Prime Minister had also encouraged the use of mother tongue adding that all progress was meaningless if one’s mother tongue is neglected.

Mann Ki Baat is broadcast every last Sunday of the month and he Prime Minister invites suggestions, stories and ideas from the people.



