1-min read

PM Modi to Address Nation in 'Mann ki Baat' Today in 3rd Radio Broadcast of 2nd Term

In his first episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' programme after Lok Sabha elections on June 30, Modi discussed various topics such as the Emergency, water crisis and International Yoga Day.

News18.com

Updated:August 25, 2019, 8:21 AM IST
PM Modi to Address Nation in 'Mann ki Baat' Today in 3rd Radio Broadcast of 2nd Term
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 11am on Sunday in his monthly radio broadcast ‘Mann ki Baat’. This will be his third radio programme since he was re-elected for a second term in May.

The radio address can be heard live on All India Radio, DD National, DD News and DD Bharti.

In his first episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' programme after Lok Sabha elections on June 30, Modi discussed various topics such as the Emergency, water crisis and International Yoga Day. He had also urged people to inculcate a habit of reading books regularly.

The Prime Minister had said he felt "empty" without addressing countrymen on the last Sunday of every month.

In the second episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' which was aired a week before the abrogation of Article 370, the Prime Minister had discussed Kashmir, saying that "those who spread hatred will never succeed in their nefarious plans". He had also asserted that the power of development was stronger than the might of "bullets and bombs".

The programme is broadcast on the last Sunday of the month and suggestions, stories and ideas are invited from people for it.

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

