PM Modi to Address Nation on Coronavirus Today: When and Where to Watch Live Streaming

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8 PM on Tuesday on the ‘vital aspects’ related to coronavirus.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Will address the nation at 8 PM today, 24th March 2020, on vital aspects relating to the menace of Covid-19".

According to Ministry of Health data, nearly 500 coronavirus cases have been reported in India so far.

वैश्विक महामारी कोरोना वायरस के बढ़ते प्रकोप के संबंध में कुछ महत्वपूर्ण बातें देशवासियों के साथ साझा करूंगा। आज, 24 मार्च रात 8 बजे देश को संबोधित करूंगा। Will address the nation at 8 PM today, 24th March 2020, on vital aspects relating to the menace of COVID-19. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 24, 2020

