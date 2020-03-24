PM Modi to Address Nation on Coronavirus Today: When and Where to Watch Live Streaming
PM Modi’s speech on COVID-19 outbreak will be broadcasted live on several platforms. The viewers can watch it live on TV on Doordarshan.
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the nation.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8 PM on Tuesday on the ‘vital aspects’ related to coronavirus.
Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Will address the nation at 8 PM today, 24th March 2020, on vital aspects relating to the menace of Covid-19".
According to Ministry of Health data, nearly 500 coronavirus cases have been reported in India so far.
वैश्विक महामारी कोरोना वायरस के बढ़ते प्रकोप के संबंध में कुछ महत्वपूर्ण बातें देशवासियों के साथ साझा करूंगा। आज, 24 मार्च रात 8 बजे देश को संबोधित करूंगा।
Will address the nation at 8 PM today, 24th March 2020, on vital aspects relating to the menace of COVID-19.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 24, 2020
When to watch the live streaming of PM Modi speech on Coronavirus?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8 pm March 24.
Where to watch the live streaming of PM Modi speech on Coronavirus on TV?
Where to watch the live streaming of PM Modi speech on Coronavirus on web?
To watch the live streaming of PM Modi speech on Coronavirus event on internet, one can go to Ministry of Human Resource Development’s or MHRD’s YouTube Channel.
People can also follow News18’s PM Modi Speech on Coronavirus Live blog for minute by minute updates.
