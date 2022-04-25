PM Modi to Address Programme to Mark 90th Anniversary of Sivagiri Pilgrimage on Tuesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a programme on Tuesday to mark the 90th anniversary of the Sivagiri pilgrimage and the golden jubilee of the Brahma Vidhyalaya, his office said. He will also launch the logo for the year-long joint celebrations. Both Sivagiri pilgrimage and Brahma Vidhyalaya were started with the blessing and guidance of great social reformer Shri Narayana Guru, a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office said. Modi will participate in the inaugural ceremony of the celebrations of the 90th anniversary of the Sivagiri pilgrimage and the golden jubilee of the Brahma Vidhyalaya on April 26 at 10:30 am at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg.

The Sivagiri pilgrimage is held every year for three days from December 30 to January 1 at Sivagiri in Thiruvananthapuram. According to Shri Narayana Guru, the aim of pilgrimage should be the creation of comprehensive knowledge among the people and the pilgrimage should help in their overall development and prosperity. The pilgrimage, therefore, focuses on eight subjects vis-a-vis education, cleanliness, piety, handicrafts, trade and commerce, agriculture, science and technology and organised endeavour. The pilgrimage started with a handful of devotees in 1933 but now has become one of the major events of south India. Every year, lakhs of devotees from all over the world irrespective of caste, creed, religion and language visit Sivagiri to participate in the pilgrimage.

Shri Narayan Guru had also envisioned a place to teach the principles of all religions with equanimity and equal respect. The Brahma Vidhyalaya of Sivagiri was set up to realise this vision. Brahma Vidhyalaya offers a course of seven years on Indian philosophy including the works of Shri Narayan Guru and scriptures of all important religions of the world. In a tweet on Monday, Modi urged people, especially those connected with the Sivagiri Mutt, to share their insights for the programme.

“Will address a programme to mark the 90th anniversary of the Sivagiri pilgrimage and Golden Jubilee of Brahma Vidyalaya tomorrow at 10:30 AM. Requesting everyone, especially those connected with the Sivagiri Mutt to share their insights for the programme,” he tweeted. India is extremely proud of the monumental contribution of the Sivagiri Mutt in different fields, Modi said. They have popularised the teachings of Shri Narayana Guru and done great work in healthcare, education and service, he said, adding that, “I fondly recall my visits to the Mutt in 2015 and 2013.” .

