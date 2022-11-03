Time for Decisive Fight Against Corrution, Says PM Modi; Launches New Complaint Management System at Vigilance Awareness Week Event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a programme to mark the ‘Vigilance Awareness Week’ of the Central Vigilance Commission on Thursday at the Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital where he also launched a new ‘Complaint Management System’ portal of the CVC.

According to the PMO, the portal is envisioned to provide end-to-end information to the citizens through regular updates on the status of their complaints.

“Now is the time for decisive fight against corruption,” PM Modi said adding that the dedication of the government towards the delivery of services with a hassle-free functioning has restored the trust of the common man and that retaining this trust is the focus of the Vigilance Awareness Week this year

“In the last 8 years, we have worked towards filling the demand and supply gaps. We are doing this by improving facilities and removing hindrances from government,” PM Modi said.

Modi will also release a series of pictorial booklets on “Ethics and Good Practices”; Compilation of best practices on “Preventive Vigilance” and Special issue “VIGEYE-VANI” on public procurement.

The Central Vigilance Commission or CVC observes Vigilance Awareness Week annually to try and bring together all necessary stakeholders and spread the message of integrity in every sphere of life.

This year, Vigilance Awareness Week will be observed from October 31 to November 6 with the theme of “Corruption-free India for a developed nation”.

Prime Minister Modi will also be awarding prizes to five students who wrote best essays during a nationwide essay competition conducted by CVC on the theme, according to the PMO statement.

