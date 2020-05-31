INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

PM Modi to Address the Nation Through 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 am Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image: PTI)

The prime minister is expected to address the issue of the COVID-19 pandemic and elaborate on the government's latest guidelines on the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the virus.

  • News18.com New Delhi
  • Last Updated: May 31, 2020, 12:53 AM IST
Share this:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday address the nation through his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 am. The prime minister is expected to address the issue of the COVID-19 pandemic and elaborate on the government's latest guidelines on the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the virus.

The central government on Saturday extended the nationwide lockdown for containment zones with high number of coronavirus cases till June 30 and announced the graded lifting of restrictions for the rest of the country.


The prime minister's radio programme 'Mann ki Baat' is aired on the last Sunday of every month and the prime minister speaks on the latest issues.

The 65th edition of his radio programme will be broadcast on AIR and Doordarshan. It will also be streamed live on the YouTube channels of AIR, DD News, PMO and Information and Broadcasting Ministry.

In his previous address, the prime minister had exhorted the people to shun complacency on the assumption that the COVID-19 pandemic will not affect them as it has so far not spread to areas they work or live in, saying "we have to continue being careful and taking the right precautions".

He had also said that India's fight against the novel coronavirus has become people-driven as he congratulated Indians for joining forces with the administration to battle the pandemic.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading