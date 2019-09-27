Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

PM Modi to Address UNGA's 74th Session Today; Here's When and Where to Watch

The UNGA proceedings are slated to begin at 6.30 pm and PM Modi, the fourth speaker to address the gathering, will speak between 8.30 pm and 9.00 pm.

News18.com

Updated:September 27, 2019, 3:32 PM IST
PM Modi to Address UNGA's 74th Session Today; Here's When and Where to Watch
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a session in New York. (Image : PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to address the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at the UN headquarters in New York on Friday night. He will be followed by Pakistan PM Imran Khan after a gap of two speakers. The Pakistan premier has vowed to "forcefully present the Kashmir issue" at the UN gathering.

This will be Modi’s first address to world leaders at the UN after winning a second term as Prime Minister in a resounding electoral victory with a thumping majority. Tensions between India and Pakistan have been simmering and threatening to erupt into open conflict after New Delhi stripped Jammu and Kashmir it controls of its statehood and split it into two union territories.

Earlier this week, on Sunday, Modi addressed a rally in Texas's Houston along with President Donald Trump in which he had defended the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status and trained the guns on Pakistan.

Here's when and how you can watch PM Modi's speech tonight:-

PM Modi has been listed as the fourth speaker, who will address the UNGA on Friday. The proceedings are slated to begin at 9 am local time in New York (6.30 pm IST) and Modi's turn to speak is likely to come between 7.30pm and 8.30pm.

His speech will be broadcast on CNN-News18. You can also follow the live updates on News18.com.

The entire proceedings will also be streamed live by United Nations.

PM Modi's speech comes at a time when tensions between India and Pakistan are flaring up over the abrogation of Article 370. While Pakistan has attempted to rake up the issue across several platforms, India has maintained that the issue is an internal one.

