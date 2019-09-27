PM Modi to Address UNGA's 74th Session Today; Here's When and Where to Watch
The UNGA proceedings are slated to begin at 6.30 pm and PM Modi, the fourth speaker to address the gathering, will speak between 8.30 pm and 9.00 pm.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a session in New York. (Image : PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to address the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at the UN headquarters in New York on Friday night. He will be followed by Pakistan PM Imran Khan after a gap of two speakers. The Pakistan premier has vowed to "forcefully present the Kashmir issue" at the UN gathering.
This will be Modi’s first address to world leaders at the UN after winning a second term as Prime Minister in a resounding electoral victory with a thumping majority. Tensions between India and Pakistan have been simmering and threatening to erupt into open conflict after New Delhi stripped Jammu and Kashmir it controls of its statehood and split it into two union territories.
Earlier this week, on Sunday, Modi addressed a rally in Texas's Houston along with President Donald Trump in which he had defended the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status and trained the guns on Pakistan.
Here's when and how you can watch PM Modi's speech tonight:-
PM Modi has been listed as the fourth speaker, who will address the UNGA on Friday. The proceedings are slated to begin at 9 am local time in New York (6.30 pm IST) and Modi's turn to speak is likely to come between 7.30pm and 8.30pm.
His speech will be broadcast on CNN-News18. You can also follow the live updates on News18.com.
The entire proceedings will also be streamed live by United Nations.
PM Modi's speech comes at a time when tensions between India and Pakistan are flaring up over the abrogation of Article 370. While Pakistan has attempted to rake up the issue across several platforms, India has maintained that the issue is an internal one.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Happy Birthday, Google! Thank you for the 'Easter Eggs' that are Now the Coolest Party Tricks
- Bard of Blood Review: Emraan Hashmi, Sobhita Dhulipala's Effective Espionage Drama
- 'Dayaben' Disha Vakani to Make Comeback on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in Navaratri
- Live Score, Board President's XI vs South Africa, Warm-up Match, Day 2: Markram Completes Ton
- A Spyware in ATM Machines and Company Servers Can Steal Your Money and Data