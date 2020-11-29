PM Modi to Attend Dev Deepawali Festivities in Varanasi, UP Police on Alert

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on November 30 on the occasion of Dev Deepawali. During his visit, he will inaugurate several development projects for the city.

As per schedule, the PM will go to the Viswanath corridor for the celebration, and will attend a light and sound show at Sarnath. The district administration has received PM Modi's schedule for the day along with the permission from Election Commission of India.

At around 2:10 pm, PM Modi will arrive in the city and will attend Dev Deepawali festivities till 8:50 pm. As per programme list, PM will spend about seven hours in his parliamentary constituency where he will travel by boat from Rajghat to Lalita Ghat to attend the festivities. Following which he will go to Sarnath, where he will see the teachings of Lord Buddha through an engaging light and sound show.

The district administration has geared up for the PM’s visit, heavy police have been deployed, while a special reception has been arranged at the Ganga Ghats.

The Dev Deepawali of Varanasi is a world-famous event and this time 11 lakh diyas will be lit at the ghats of Varanasi. Earlier on Friday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Varanasi to take stock of the preparations for the PM’s visit