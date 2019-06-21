Take the pledge to vote

PM Modi to Attend G20 Summit in Japan's Osaka from June 27-29, Says MEA

Modi is scheduled to hold talks with United States President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the summit.

June 21, 2019, 4:39 PM IST
PM Narendra Modi delivers a joint press statement at Male in Maldives on Saturday. (PTI)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the G20 summit in Japan’s Osaka city from June 27 to June 29, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a press briefing on Friday.

Modi is scheduled to hold talks with United States President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the summit.

"This would be the sixth time that Prime Minister Modi would be participating in the summit. He would hold bilateral (discussions) and participate in plurilateral meetings which would be announced closer to the date," said MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar.

The ministry also announced that former Union minister Suresh Prabhu will be India's sherpa at the G20 meet.

A sherpa is the personal representative of a head of state or government who prepares an international summit, particularly the annual G7 and G20 summits.

The members of G20 are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, European Union, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, United Kingdom and the United States of America.

Collectively, the G20 economies account for nearly 90% of the gross world product, 80% of world trade, two-thirds of the world population, and approximately half of the world land area.

