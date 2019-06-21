PM Modi to Attend G20 Summit in Japan's Osaka from June 27-29, Says MEA
Modi is scheduled to hold talks with United States President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the summit.
PM Narendra Modi delivers a joint press statement at Male in Maldives on Saturday. (PTI)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the G20 summit in Japan’s Osaka city from June 27 to June 29, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a press briefing on Friday.
Modi is scheduled to hold talks with United States President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the summit.
"This would be the sixth time that Prime Minister Modi would be participating in the summit. He would hold bilateral (discussions) and participate in plurilateral meetings which would be announced closer to the date," said MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar.
The ministry also announced that former Union minister Suresh Prabhu will be India's sherpa at the G20 meet.
A sherpa is the personal representative of a head of state or government who prepares an international summit, particularly the annual G7 and G20 summits.
The members of G20 are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, European Union, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, United Kingdom and the United States of America.
Collectively, the G20 economies account for nearly 90% of the gross world product, 80% of world trade, two-thirds of the world population, and approximately half of the world land area.
Media Briefing by G20 Sherpa on upcoming visit of Prime Minister to Japan to attend G20 Summit https://t.co/qBJ4WjZBhy— Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) June 21, 2019
Also Watch
-
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
India Celebrates International Yoga Day
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
Union Budget 2019: Ten Things That India Expects From FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Maiden Budget
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
BJP MPs Greet Owaisi With ‘Jai Shree Ram’ Slogans, He Retorts With ‘Allahu Akbar’ And ‘Jai Hind’ Slogan
Live TV
Recommended For You
- The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir Movie Review: Dhanush's Charming World
- PUBG Lite Pre-Registration Begins in India, Here’s How to Register and get Free Rewards
- Fernando Torres Announces Retirement at the Age of 35, Fans Pay Tribute
- 'UPCop' Uttar Pradesh Police App Now Enables Filing of FIR Online
- Huawei Confirms Flagship Phones Including the P30 Pro and Mate 20 Pro Will Get Android Q Update
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s