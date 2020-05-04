PM Modi to Attend Virtual NAM Summit on Subcontinent's Role in Covid-19 Pandemic Today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in a virtual summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) on Monday to enhance coordination of the member states in their fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

For PM Modi, Monday’s summit will be the first NAM meeting that he will attend since becoming the Prime minister in 2014.

The virtual summit, which will also be attended by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, is scheduled for 4.30pm IST.

In a first for an Indian Prime Minister, Modi skipped both the NAM summit in 2016 and 2019. India was represented by the vice president in the last two summits in 2016 in Venezuela and 2019 in Azerbaijan.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had participated at the Tehran NAM meet in 2012.

Azerbaijan is the president of the NAM till 2022 and Monday's summit is convened by its president Ilham Aliyev.

Other blocs like G20, BRICS and regional groupings like SAARC have also held video conferences to discuss a coordinated approach to tackle the coronavirus disease, which has affected more than 3.5 million people across the world and killed 274,431.

NAM represents the biggest grouping of countries outside the United Nations and has 120 developing countries from Asia, Africa and Latin America under its fold.

