Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » India
1-min read

PM Modi to Attend Virtual NAM Summit on Subcontinent's Role in Covid-19 Pandemic Today

For PM Modi, Monday’s summit will be the first NAM meeting that he will attend since becoming the Prime minister in 2014.

News18.com

Updated:May 4, 2020, 11:33 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
PM Modi to Attend Virtual NAM Summit on Subcontinent's Role in Covid-19 Pandemic Today
File photo of PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in a virtual summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) on Monday to enhance coordination of the member states in their fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

For PM Modi, Monday’s summit will be the first NAM meeting that he will attend since becoming the Prime minister in 2014.

The virtual summit, which will also be attended by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, is scheduled for 4.30pm IST.

In a first for an Indian Prime Minister, Modi skipped both the NAM summit in 2016 and 2019. India was represented by the vice president in the last two summits in 2016 in Venezuela and 2019 in Azerbaijan.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had participated at the Tehran NAM meet in 2012.

Azerbaijan is the president of the NAM till 2022 and Monday's summit is convened by its president Ilham Aliyev.

Other blocs like G20, BRICS and regional groupings like SAARC have also held video conferences to discuss a coordinated approach to tackle the coronavirus disease, which has affected more than 3.5 million people across the world and killed 274,431.

NAM represents the biggest grouping of countries outside the United Nations and has 120 developing countries from Asia, Africa and Latin America under its fold.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    29,453

    +1,383*  

  • Total Confirmed

    42,533

    +2,270*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    11,707

    +820*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,373

    +67*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 04 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,134,196

    +27,144*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,506,924

    +44,242*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,125,255

    +14,536*  

  • Total DEATHS

    247,473

    +2,562*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres