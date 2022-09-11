CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

PM Modi to Attend World Dairy Summit Tomorrow: CM Yogi Takes Stock of Preparations in Greater Noida

By: Qazi Faraz Ahmad

News18.com

Last Updated: September 11, 2022, 20:49 IST

Lucknow, India

UP CM Yogi Adityanath also inspected the under-construction Noida International Airport in Jewar. (PTI File)

The summit, which will be a milestone for global and Indian dairy stakeholders, will also be attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, CM Yogi and many central ministers and chief ministers of other states

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reached Greater Noida on Sunday to take stock of the preparations for the International Dairy Federation World Dairy Summit, which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the India Expo Centre & Mart on Monday.
The summit, which will be a milestone for global and Indian dairy stakeholders, will also be attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, CM Yogi and many central ministers and chief ministers of other states.
Around 1,500 participants from 50 countries, including dairy industry leaders, experts, farmers and policy makers, are expected to attend the four-day summit themed ‘Dairy for Nutrition and Livelihood’.
Meanwhile, on reaching Greater Noida, the CM also inspected the under-construction Noida International Airport in Jewar and carried out a review meeting with the officials.
During the review of the progress of the Noida International Airport at Jewar, Yogi Adityanath issued necessary directions to the officials regarding construction of the airport. He also interacted with the workers and engineers. Later, he left for the Gautam Buddha University.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad

Qazi Faraz Ahmad, Senior Correspondent at News18, has been reporting on policy and politics from the Hindi heartland of Uttar Pradesh for over 12 year

first published:September 11, 2022, 20:46 IST
last updated:September 11, 2022, 20:49 IST