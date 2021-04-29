india

PM Modi to Chair Council of Ministers Meeting Tomorrow, Discussion on Covid-Situation on Cards

File pic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This will be the first meeting of the council of ministers in aftermath of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the sources said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers on Friday and the prevailing COVID-19 situation is expected to be discussed, sources said. The meeting will be held virtually on Friday morning, they said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi had held several rounds of meetings with chief ministers to deliberate on the COVID-19 situation.

He has also held meetings with top government officials, pharma industry leaders, oxygen suppliers, heads of the three armed forces and other dignitaries to discuss how to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

first published:April 29, 2021, 19:52 IST