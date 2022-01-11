PM Modi to Chair Covid-19 Meet with CMs on Thursday as Third Wave Peak Likely in a Week

As daily Covid-19 cases continue to rise, touching 1,68,063 in the last 24 hours, and the peak of third wave likely to arrive in a week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be chairing a crucial virtual meeting with chief ministers on Thursday to discuss state-specific scenarios, best-practices and the public health response.

At least 10 meetings have been held with the chief ministers on lockdown and vaccination strategy since the outbreak of the virus in 2020.

According to sources, the health secretary is likely to make a presentation on the Covid-19 situation in the country. Some of the chief ministers may also be asked to give their inputs or suggest measures to contain the spread of the virus. PM Modi will be making the closing statement and will be giving his remarks and guidance.

The PM reviewed the situation with Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya, home minister Amit Shah and other officials, including from the home and health ministries and Prime Minister’s Office, on January 9.

The high-level meeting assessed the Covid-19 pandemic situation in the country, ongoing preparedness of health infrastructure and logistics, status of the vaccination campaign in the country and the emergence of new Omicron variant and its health implications.

After a detailed discussion, the PM directed that intensive containment and active surveillance should continue in clusters reporting higher cases and technical support be provided to them. He stressed that states should ensure use of face masks and physical distancing as a new normal to control the spread of the virus. He also urged the states to effectively implement home isolation for mild or asymptomatic cases and disseminate factual information to communities at large.

