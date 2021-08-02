PM Modi to Chair UN Security Council Debate on Aug 9, First Indian Prime Minister to Do So

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a UN Security Council debate on maritime security on August 9, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday. This will be the first time that an Indian prime minister will preside over the debate, one of the signature events being organised by India during its presidency of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in August.

“PM @narendramodi will Chair Open Debate on “Maintenance of international peace and security: Maritime security” in virtual mode @UN #SecurityCouncil on 9th August. This will be the 1st time an Indian Prime Minister will preside over Open Debate. #PMChairsUNSC #IndiainUNSC," said MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

The August presidency will be India’s first Presidency during its 2021-22 tenure as a non-permanent member of the Security Council.

India’s two-year tenure as a non-permanent member of the Security Council began on January 1, 2021. India will again preside over the Council in December next year, the last month of its two-year tenure.

During its Presidency, India will be organising high-level signature events in three major areas - maritime security, peacekeeping and counterterrorism.

India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti, in a video message on the eve of the country assuming the rotating Presidency of the powerful 15-nation UN body, said that maritime security has a high priority for India and it is important for the Security Council to take a holistic approach to this issue.

Peacekeeping is a topic close to our hearts, given our own long and pioneering involvement with peacekeeping, he said, adding that India will focus on how to ensure the safety of peacekeepers, especially by using better technology and how to bring perpetrators of crimes against peacekeepers to justice.

As a country that has been at the forefront in the fight against terrorism, India will continue to keep the spotlight on counterterrorism, he said.

(With PTI inputs)

