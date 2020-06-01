PM Modi Chairs Union Cabinet Meeting as India Begins 3-phase Unlock Plan

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired a meeting of the Union cabinet as India enters Day 1 of the Centre’s three-phased unlocking plan. The meeting also assumes significance as it is the first after the central government completed a year of its second term in office.

According to officials, several important decisions are expected to be announced. "During the meeting, historic decisions having a transformative impact are expected to be taken," a source said.

Sources said that a decision could be taken to bring in a new law instead of Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) Act. An ordinance is likely to be brought in to enforce the law. Also, provisions could be made to facilitate easy inter-state travel for farmers to sell their produce.

The definition of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises could be changed to extend the time of investment and turnover. There could also be a decision to amend the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Act, 2006 (MSMED Act).

The nationwide lockdown that PM Modi had first announced on March 24 was slated to end on May 17. Modi had on March 24 announced the nationwide lockdown for 21 days. On May 14, the government extended the lockdown till May 31.

On May 1, the MHA further extended the lockdown period to two weeks beyond May 4, with some relaxations. The Central government had also announced Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package to combat Covid-19.