PM Modi to Chair Virtual Roundtable with Global Investors on November 5 with Indian Business Leaders in Attendance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to chair the Virtual Global Investor Roundtable (VGIR) on November 5. The event is being organised by the Ministry of Finance and National Investment and Infrastructure Fund. Among the top business leaders from India, Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Nandan Nilekani and Deepak Parekh will attend the “exclusive dialogue” with leading global institutional investors.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, MoS Finance Anurag Singh Thakur, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will also be present for the Roundtable. Multinational Companies from key regions including the US, Europe, Canada, Korea, Japan, Middle East, Australia, and Singapore will participate in the dialogue as India eyes to lure global investors. The roundtable will witness participation from 20 of the world's largest pension and sovereign wealth funds with a total Assets Under Management of about US$6 trillion.

The event will witness the participation of key decision-makers of these funds, some of whom would be engaging for with the Government of India for the first time.

The event, organised by the finance ministry, will focus on discussions around India’s economic and investment outlook, structural reforms and Centre's vision for the path to a USD 5 trillion economy.

"Foreign investments in India this fiscal is the highest ever for the first five months of a financial year. VGIR 2020 will also provide an occasion for all stakeholders to further cement the strong partnerships that have been built and to foster engagement with international institutional investors who are looking to increase their Indian investments," a press statement from said.

Meanwhile, Economic Affairs Secretary Tarun Bajaj on Tuesday said that the economy is moving at a faster rate as was being expected by the economists. He said the economic paramters are improving and there has been an uptick in the economy over the past few months. Bajaj said that the trend shows that India’s growth story is intact.