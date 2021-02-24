PM Modi to Commission Rs 8,000 Crore-worth Thermal Power Projects in Tamil Nadu Tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday, February 25, commission several power projects across Tamil Nadu, most of which belong to NLC (formerly known as Neyveli Lignite Corporation). Modi will visit Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on February 25 and inaugurate several development initiatives in both the states.

The prime minister will dedicate two pit-head thermal units, with a capacity of 500MW at Neyveli in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district, constructed at a total cost of Rs 8,000 crore and designed for 100% Ash utilisation.

The power generated from these units will benefit several states including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Puducherry, with Tamil Nadu having the major share of about 65%.

Apart from thermal units, NLC also has solar power units within Tamil Nadu as well as in Rajasthan.

On this visit to the state on Thursday, Modi will dedicate a 709MW solar power project of NLCIL established over an area of 2,670 acres in Tuticorin, Ramanathapuram and Virudhunagar districts.

Apart from commissioning the thermal and solar power projects, the prime minister will also lay the foundation stone of the Lower Bhavani Project System for its extension, renovation and modernisation.

The Lower Bhavani System comprises of Lower Bhavani Project Canal System, Arakankottai & Thadapalli Channels, and the Kalingarayan Channel. It irrigates over 2 lakh acres of land in Erode, Tirupur and Karur districts in the state. The Bhavanisagar dam and the canal systems were completed in 1955.

The prime minister will also inaugurate the eight-laning of Korampallam Bridge and Rail Over Bridge (ROB) at V O Chidambaranar Port, Tuticorin, which is one of the major ports in India. A 5MW solar power project will be commissioned in the port, which has been set up at an estimated cost of Rs 20 crore.

Modi will also inaugurate several tenements constructed at a cost of over Rs 330 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) scheme -- 1,248 in Tirupur, 1,088 at Rajakkur Phase-II in Madurai and 528 tenements at Irungalur in Trichy.