PM Modi to Declare Gujarat’s Modhera as India’s First Solar-Powered Village on October 9

Modhera in Gujarat will soon be declared India’s first solar-powered village, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to make the declaration on October 9. The village will be the first in India to be net renewable energy generator.

While the solar rooftops installed on more than 1,300 rural houses will cut down power bills by 60-100%, solar-powered 3D projection mapping shows and heritage lighting at the world-famous Modhera sun temple will reinforce India’s renewable energy commitment.

In a prime example of eco-tourism, the Modhera temple area has also been equipped with solar-powered electric vehicle charging.

Talking about the solar power project, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said: “I am happy that Gujarat has once again taken the lead in fulfilling Prime Minister’s vision of generating clean energy. We are committed to fulfilling his resolve of producing 50% of India’s energy requirements through renewable energy by 2030.”

The governments of India and Gujarat initiated the ‘Solarisation of Modhera Sun Temple and Town’ to provide 24×7 solar power to Modhera with Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) at Sujjanpura in Mehsana, approximately 6 km from the Sun Temple.

The state government allotted 12 hectares of land to develop the project. An amount of Rs 80.66 crore has been spent on a 50:50 basis by both central and state governments in two phases – Rs 69 crore in Phase I and Rs 11.66 crore in Phase II.

While the day-time power is supplied through solar panels, in the evening, the BESS provides power supply to the houses.

The heritage lighting and 3D projection at Sun temple will operate on solar energy as well. The 3D projection will educate visitors on the history of Modhera. The projection will operate for 15-18 minutes every evening. Visitors can enjoy the heritage lightings from 6pm to 10pm. The 3D projection, meanwhile, will be operational from 7pm to 7:30pm every evening.

“Use of solar power has increased prosperity among citizens. Power bills stood at more than Rs 1,000 and have almost reduced to zero today. Solar panels have been installed at all feasible houses, free of cost. In case of excess power, we earn extra income too,” said Jatanben D Thakor, Sarpanch, Modhera.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here