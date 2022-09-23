PM Modi to Dedicate, Lay Foundation Stone of Projects Worth Rs 3472 Crore in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay foundation stones and dedicate development works worth Rs 3472 crore during his visit to Gujarat’s Surat on September 29. He will kick off his two-day visit to his home state with the inauguration of projects including public infrastructure, heritage restoration, city bus and bus rapid transit system and electric vehicle infrastructure.

These include water supply project (Rs 672 crore), drainage projects (Rs 890), Diamond Research and Mercantile (DREAM City) City (Rs 370 crore), a biodiversity park and others.

The ambitious Diamond Research and Mercantile (DREAM) City project launched for Surat’s diamond merchants is progressing in full swing. PM Modi will inaugurate Phase 1 of road infrastructure works of Dream City built for Rs 103.40 crore. The main entrance of Dream City, constructed at the cost of Rs 9.53 crore, will also be inaugurated by the Prime Minister in addition to laying the foundation stone of Phase II.

To meet the growing demand for commercial and residential space to complement the rapid growth of the diamond trading business in Surat, the state government formed a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) named Diamond Research and Mercantile City Limited (DREAM City Limited). This DREAM City will act as a service provider for its stakeholders.

According to government sources, Rs 400 crore infrastructure projects related to phase 1 and phase 2 are currently being implemented. The main components of basic infrastructure include roads, utility ducts, street lights, water supply, sewerage networks, and stormwater drains.

Biodiversity-park

A biodiversity park will be developed on 87.50 hectares of land stretching from Dr Hedgewar Bridge to Bhimrad-Bamrolli Bridge in Surat. The park is planned to have a 13 km walking track, 85 species of flora and over 6 lakh trees and saplings will be planted in the park. It will also have a children’s play area.

