PM Modi to Dedicate Smritivan in Bhuj, A Tribute to Resilience of Kutch after 2001 Earthquake, on Aug 28

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday dedicate the Smritivan in Kutch, a museum built as tribute to those who lost their lives in the earthquake on January 26, 2001.

Modi, who was then the CM of Gujarat, had resolved to build the structure spread across 11,500 sq m and bring about development in the region. The current Gujarat government, under CM Bhupendra Patel, ensured its timely completion.

With its state-of-the-art simulator, the theatre has an all-around projection supported with automated lighting and surround sound experience to help a visitor relive the scenes from the 2001 earthquake. It has eight blocks and special galleries depicting culture, art and heritage of Kutch.

A look at some of its features:

VIRTUAL REALITY

Around 50 audio-visual models, hologram, interactive projection and virtual reality have been used to provide a world-class experience to the visitors. People can also catch a glimpse of the fossil exhibition.

DIGITAL FLAME

This gallery will allow the visitors to pay their respects to the people who lost their lives in this tragedy by lighting up a digital flame through touch panels which will travel through digital LED walls up to the ceiling and converge into a beam of light in the outdoor area of the museum. This beam will be visible all across Bhuj as a homage.

LOCAL STONE

The local stone of Kutch has been used to construct the walls of the museum and its floors. This stone will only strengthen with wear and tear, and add to the overall grandeur and elegance of the museum.

THE MEMORIAL

Spread across 470 acres, the Smritivan Memorial is built atop Bhujiyo Dungar at Bhuj, Kutch. Phase I of the project covers 170 acres and is being developed.

It includes 50 check-cams, sun-point, pathways with an overall length of 8 km, internal 1.2-km long roads, restoration of a 300-year-old fort wall, 1 MW Solar Power Plant, parking for 3,000 visitors and an earthquake museum across 11,500 sq m.

Name plates of 12,932 victims who lost their lives during the earthquake have been installed on a wall.

​AT PAR WITH GLOBAL MUSEUMS

The Kobe Earthquake Memorial museum in Japan narrates the stories of those who survived the earthquake and provides a glimpse of the rehabilitation.

It also depicts the post-earthquake scenario. In South Africa, the Tulbhag Museum has been built to narrate the experiences of the earthquake. Here, the locals have provided their experiences through audio-visual presentations.

The museum at Bhuj is expected to become a centre of attraction not only for the people of India, but across the world.

