PM Modi to Dedicate to Nation 2G Ethanol Plant in Panipat on Wednesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation on Wednesday via video conferencing a second generation (2G) ethanol plant built at an estimated cost of Rs 900 crore in Haryana’s Panipat, his office said. The dedication of the plant is part of a long series of steps taken by the government over the years to boost the production and usage of biofuels in the country, a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said. This is in line with the prime minister’s constant endeavour to transform the energy sector to make it more affordable, accessible, efficient and sustainable, it said.

On the occasion of World Biofuel Day, Prime Minister Modi will dedicate the second generation (2G) ethanol plant in Panipat, Haryana to the nation on August 10, 2022 at 4:30 PM via video conferencing, the statement said. The 2G ethanol plant has been built at an estimated cost of over Rs 900 crore by the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL) and is located close to the Panipat Refinery. Based on state-of-the-art indigenous technology, the project will turn a new chapter in India’s waste-to-wealth endeavours by utilising about two lakh tonnes of rice straw (parali) annually to generate around three crore litres of ethanol annually, the statement said.

Creating an end-use for the agri-crop residue would empower farmers and provide an additional income generation opportunity for them, it said. The project will provide direct employment to people involved in the plant operation and indirect employment will be generated in the supply chain for rice straw cutting, handling, storage, etc. Through reduction in burning of rice straw, the project will contribute to a reduction of greenhouse gases equivalent to about 3 lakh tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent emissions per annum, which can be understood as equivalent to replacing nearly 63,000 cars annually on the country’s roads, the statement said.

