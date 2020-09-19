PM Modi to Discuss Coronavirus Situation with CMs of 7 States on September 23

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting with Chief Ministers of seven states including Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh and Punjab on September 23 to discuss the coronavirus situation in their respective states. This will be the eighth round of consultations with CMs since the onset of the pandemic.

Modi has held several rounds of discussions with chief ministers on the Covid-19 response of states.

In August, the PM held a meeting with CMs of 10 states after Unlock 3 was put in effect. He had told them that containment, contact tracing and surveillance had proved effective against the spread of the virus.

During that meeting, Tamil Nadu CM E Palaniswami had asked the Centre to share 50 percent of the cost of RT-PCR tests and finance purchase of ventilators.

In June, he had held a similar meeting to discuss the economic ramifications of the nation-wide lockdown. He had reassured the CMs that "green shoots" had become visible in the economy. He had also asked chief ministers to make full use of their state's existing testing capacity and also work to augment health infrastructure.

In a similar meeting held in May, states had demanded an economic package from the Centre to help soften the blow of revenue loss during the lockdown and for autonomy in colour-coding districts according the extent of the spread of Covid-19.