1-min read

PM Modi to Distribute Mobility Aids to 26,127 Specially-abled Persons in Prayagraj

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath visited Prayagraj few days back and held a meeting with the officers via video conferencing checking up on the preparations for the February 29 event.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18.com@qazifarazahmad

Updated:February 22, 2020, 1:35 PM IST
Lucknow: Prime Minister Modi is expected to visit Prayagraj on 29th February to distribute mobility aids, props, and equipment to 26127 specially-abled and elderly people. The function is said to be organized at the Parade ground in Prayagraj. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath is monitoring the preparations for the mega event where a world record is expected to be made for distributing aids to the specially-abled and elderly in such huge numbers.

The beneficiaries will also be ferried to and fro their home and the venue via special buses. Special arrangements have been made by the administration for this. A detailed list of beneficiaries has also been prepared by the authorities. A total of 1391 buses will be engaged in ferrying the beneficiaries.

One in-charge and two assistants have also been appointed for each bus. Apart from this, 300 trucks will also be engaged.

The chief minister visited Prayagraj few days back and held a meeting with the officers via video conferencing checking up on the preparations. Adityanath reportedly issued important instructions to the administrative officers to prepare for the mega event. The District Magistrate of Prayagraj has been asked to prepare a detailed plan for the mega event, along with security measures.

The preparations for the event have already started at Parade ground which is soon getting empty after the culmination of Magh Mela on Shivratri. The tender process for tent and other arrangements are already underway.

The equipment to be distributed to the beneficiaries will be soon reaching Prayagraj and will be kept at Minto Park.

