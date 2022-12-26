The Eastern Railway is set for the inaugural run of the “new and improved” Vande Bharat Express, connecting Howrah to New Jalpaiguri in north Bengal, on December 30 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The train arrived in West Bengal for a trial run on Sunday.

Ekalabya Chakraborty, chief public relations officer (CPRO), Eastern Railway, said: “The improved features on the train include four emergency windows for easy evacuation of passengers in case of emergencies.”

Four disaster lights will also be provided in each coach in the event of failure of all other lights in a disaster situation. The trains will have a pushback arrangement for reclining of seats for a more comfortable travel experience.

The first train was launched on the Varanasi-Delhi route and the second on the Katra-Delhi route. The Shatabdi-like semi-high speed trains have amenities such as onboard infotainment, GPS-based passenger information system, CCTV cameras, automatic sliding doors with retractable coach footsteps and zero discharge vacuum-based bio-toilets.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 15 had announced that 75 Vande Bharat Express trains will connect every corner of the country in 75 weeks of the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence.

A look at some of its features:

The first train-set (train-18) is of 16 chair-car coaches. It has 16 air-conditioned coaches of which two are executive class. The semi-high speed Train 18, which has been recently rechristened Vande Bharat Express, can run up to a maximum speed of 100 kmph and has travel classes like Shatabdi trains. The train will travel from Howrah to New Jalpaiguri in 7 hours and 30 minutes. This includes stoppage time of 10 minutes each at New Farraka and Malda station. The total seating capacity is 1,128. Every coach has a pantry facility to serve hot meals and, hot and cold beverages. All coaches are equipped with automatic doors, GPS-based audio-visual passenger information system, on-board hotspot WiFi for entertainment purposes and comfortable seating. All toilets work on bio-vacuum. The lighting is dual mode, which is diffused for general illumination and personal for every seat.

