PM Modi to Flag Off India's Fastest Train ‘Vande Bharat Express’ on February 15 From New Delhi
Train 18, which was recently named 'Vande Bharat Express' by railway minister Piyush Goyal, became India's fastest train by hitting speed of over 180 kmph during a trial run.
File photo of Indian Railways' fastest train Vande Bharat Express. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off India's first engineless train Vande Bharat Express on February 15 from the New Delhi Railway station, a senior official of the ministry said on Wednesday.
Train 18, which was recently named as Vande Bharat Express by railway ,inister Piyush Goyal, has been manufactured by the Integral Coach Factory, Chennai.
It became India's fastest train by hitting speed of over 180 kmph during a trial run on a section of the Delhi-Rajdhani route.
"The PM will flag off the train at 10 am on February 15 and there will be a function in which he will give a speech as well. It's a matter of great pride for us as this is the Railways' first indigenous train," the official said.
The 16-coach train will replace the 30-year-old Shatabdi Express and will run between Delhi and Varanasi.
