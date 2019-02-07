English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PM Modi to Flag off Train 18 a.k.a Vande Bharat Express from New Delhi Railway Station
Train 18, which was recently named Vande Bharat Express by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, has been manufactured by the Integral Coach Factory, Chennai.
The gleaming blue-nosed train comes fitted with the best in the world class amenities on board, like high-speed on-board WiFi, GPS-based passenger information system, touch-free bio-vacuum toilets, LED lighting, mobile charging points and a climate control system that adjusts the temperature accordingly. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off India's first engineless train Vande Bharat Express on February 15 from the New Delhi Railway station, a senior official of the ministry told PTI.
Train 18, which was recently named Vande Bharat Express by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, has been manufactured by the Integral Coach Factory, Chennai.
It became India's fastest train by hitting speeds of over 180 kmph during a trial run on a section of the Delhi-Mumbai Rajdhani route.
"The PM will flag off the train at 10 am on February 15 and there will be a function in which he will give a speech as well. It's a matter of great pride for us as this is the Railways' first indigenous train," the official said.
The 16-coach train will eventually replace the 30-year-old Shatabdi Express. This train will run between Delhi and Varanasi.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Train 18, which was recently named Vande Bharat Express by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, has been manufactured by the Integral Coach Factory, Chennai.
It became India's fastest train by hitting speeds of over 180 kmph during a trial run on a section of the Delhi-Mumbai Rajdhani route.
"The PM will flag off the train at 10 am on February 15 and there will be a function in which he will give a speech as well. It's a matter of great pride for us as this is the Railways' first indigenous train," the official said.
The 16-coach train will eventually replace the 30-year-old Shatabdi Express. This train will run between Delhi and Varanasi.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Excerpts: Mamata Welcomes SC Order, BJP slams TMC
-
Tuesday 05 February , 2019
Watch: Mughal Gardens Will Open For Public From Feb 6
-
Tuesday 05 February , 2019
American Singer Julia Michaels Shares Uncanny Resemblance With Anushka Sharma
-
Tuesday 05 February , 2019
Kumbh Chronicles | Managing Health and Sanitation for Millions
-
Tuesday 05 February , 2019
Exclusive: Priyanka Gandhi's New Office at AICC HQ, Right Next To Rahul’s Office
News18 Excerpts: Mamata Welcomes SC Order, BJP slams TMC
Tuesday 05 February , 2019 Watch: Mughal Gardens Will Open For Public From Feb 6
Tuesday 05 February , 2019 American Singer Julia Michaels Shares Uncanny Resemblance With Anushka Sharma
Tuesday 05 February , 2019 Kumbh Chronicles | Managing Health and Sanitation for Millions
Tuesday 05 February , 2019 Exclusive: Priyanka Gandhi's New Office at AICC HQ, Right Next To Rahul’s Office
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra on Adding Jonas to Her Name: I'm a Little Traditional and Old School Like That
- Jennifer Lawrence is Engaged to Art Gallery Director Cooke Maroney
- Kala Ghoda Arts Festival: There is Nothing Like Knowing Old Bombay from the Top of an Open Bus
- Renault Duster AMT Gets Rs 1 Lakh Cheaper Than Before, Now Priced at Rs 12.10 Lakh
- YouTuber Writes Down Names of All His Subscribers Then Thanks Them Individually
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results