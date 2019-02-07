LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
PM Modi to Flag off Train 18 a.k.a Vande Bharat Express from New Delhi Railway Station

Train 18, which was recently named Vande Bharat Express by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, has been manufactured by the Integral Coach Factory, Chennai.

PTI

Updated:February 7, 2019, 8:14 AM IST
The gleaming blue-nosed train comes fitted with the best in the world class amenities on board, like high-speed on-board WiFi, GPS-based passenger information system, touch-free bio-vacuum toilets, LED lighting, mobile charging points and a climate control system that adjusts the temperature accordingly. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off India's first engineless train Vande Bharat Express on February 15 from the New Delhi Railway station, a senior official of the ministry told PTI.

It became India's fastest train by hitting speeds of over 180 kmph during a trial run on a section of the Delhi-Mumbai Rajdhani route.

"The PM will flag off the train at 10 am on February 15 and there will be a function in which he will give a speech as well. It's a matter of great pride for us as this is the Railways' first indigenous train," the official said.

The 16-coach train will eventually replace the 30-year-old Shatabdi Express. This train will run between Delhi and Varanasi.





