PM Modi To Flag Off Vande Bharat Train in West Bengal Via Video-Conferencing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother, Heeraben Modi passed away at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Friday. She was 99. PM Modi, who was scheduled to inaugurate various development projects in West Bengal today, has now left for Ahmedabad for his mother’s last rites.

However, the host of development programmes, including a Namami Gange meeting and the inauguration of the Vande Bharat train, scheduled to be attended in West Bengal by the Prime Minister will be held as per plan.

PM Modi Takes Mother Heeraben’s Mortal Remains for Last Rites in Ahmedabad | LIVE UPDATES

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, Modi will participate in the programmes via video-conferencing.

“PM Narendra Modi will join today’s scheduled programmes in West Bengal via video conferencing. These programmes include the launch of key connectivity-related projects and the meeting of the National Ganga Council," PMO said in a tweet.

Modi has left for Ahmedabad following the death of his mother Hiraben to attend her last rites. Hiraben passed away at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Friday. She was 99, the hospital said.

Development projects worth over Rs 7,800 crore are scheduled to be launched by the prime minister in West Bengal.

A Vande Bharat Express connecting Howrah and New Jalpaiguri is also planned to be flagged off.

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest India News here