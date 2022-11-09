Kullu Shawls, Kangra Paintings, Kanal Brass: In Poll Season, Modi's Gifts for G20 Leaders from Himachal

With an aim to boost the spread of Himachal Pradesh’s art and culture globally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will gift several unique handicraft items from the hill state to various world leaders during the upcoming G20 summit in Indonesia.

The prime minister will gift items such as Chamba ‘rumals‘ (handkerchiefs), Kangra miniature paintings, Kinnauri shawls, Kullu shawls,Himachali Mukhate and Kanal brass sets to various world leaders, news agency ANI reported.

By doing this, the art and culture of Himachal Pradesh would travel far and wide to various countries, officials said.

The move came days before Himachal Pradesh votes for the 68-member state assembly on November 12.

The Gifts

Chamba ‘rumals‘



Ones patronised by the royalty of Himachal Pradesh, the Chamba Rumal is a fine display of Himalayan embroidery and crafts traditions. It has been registered for protection under the Geographical indication of the Trade Related Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) agreement.

Kangra miniature paintings



Kangra painting is a pictorial art form named after Kangra, Himachal Pradesh, a former princely state, which patronized the art. It became prevalent with the fading of the Basohli school of painting in the mid-18th century.

Kinnauri shawls and Kullu shawls



Himachal Pradesh is known for its fine weaving that carries a piece of the rich culture and traditional heritage of the state. Being an extremely cold region, pit looms or handlooms can be found almost in every house. The wool of the shawl can range from the finest pashmina to somewhat coarse desar.While Kullu shawls are famous for their simple patterns and playful colours, Kinnauri shawls are known for their fine weaving.

Kanal brass



The brass items from Himachal are a vintage beauty and collector’s delight. Each piece is handcrafted and differs from modern decor items.



Himachali Mukhate

The PM will also gift the Himachali Mukhate to the world leaders at the G20

G20 Summit

The G20 comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union (EU).

The summit is scheduled to take place on November 15 and 16 in Bali. Prime Minister Modi has confirmed his attendance among top leaders attending it.

The G20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation representing around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75 per cent of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.

