PM Modi's Packed Schedule as Covid-19 Batters India: 3 Crucial Meetings in 4 Hours Tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday hold several crucial marathon meetings via video conference to discuss present Covid-19 situation in the country and ways to strengthen the virus containment strategy. The meetings were scheduled after the Prime Minister cancelled his election rallies in West Bengal.

Firstly at 9am, an internal meeting will be held where the Prime Minister will review the Covid-19 related situation across the country.

At 10am, Prime Minister Modi will interact with the Chief Ministers of those states, which are severely hit by coronavirus pandemic.

Later at 12:30pm, he will hold a comprehensive meeting with some leading oxygen manufacturers from the country to review the oxygen supply.

Since past few days, the Prime Minister has been holding several rounds of meetings with the Chief Ministers of States/Union Territories, top most doctors, pharmaceutical firms, oxygen manufacturers and many others to discuss strategies to fight against the Covid-19.

Earlier in the day, Modi had chaired a high-level meeting to review oxygen supply across the country, where he asked the top officials to work rapidly on increasing its production, boosting the speed of distribution and using innovative ways to provide oxygen support to health facilities.

In the meeting that also discussed ways and means to boost oxygen availability amid demands from many states for an increase in its supply, Modi was told that the supply of life-saving gas to states has been steadily increasing.

Meanwhile, India hit a record daily high with over 3.14 lakh Covid-19 new cases in the last 24 hours pushing country’s total tally of Covid-19 cases to 1,59,30,965, according to the health ministry data updated on Thursday morning.

