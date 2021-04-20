PM Modi Virtual Meeting with Covid Vaccine Manufacturers From Across Countries At 6pm Today

PM Modi will be holding a virtual meeting with manufacturers of the vaccine against Covid-19 on Tuesday. This meetinng will mark the third such interaction of PM Modi with focus groups amid a spurt in Covid cases.

On Monday, the Prime Minister held a series of discussions with top doctors and representatives from the pharmaceutical industry, following which it was decided to open the Covid-19 vaccination to everyone above the age of 18 from May 1.

The virtual meeting will be held through video conferencing at 6 pm on Tuesday. As per PTI reports, representatives of top vaccine manufacturers from India and abroad will be present at the meeting where the department of biotechnology will most likely be making a presentation.

The Centre on Monday announced that all adults will become eligible for a Covid vaccination and doses can be sold via the market from May 1. Over 126 million coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered across the country till now, as per a report by the health ministry.

India reported 259,170 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours pushing the country’s infection tally to 15,321,089.