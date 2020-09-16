PM Modi to Inaugurate 1.9-km Long Kosi Rail Mahasetu on Friday

Ahead of the Bihar Assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday will inaugurate the historic Kosi Rail Mahasetu and 12 other rail projects in the eastern state.

The Railway Ministry in a statement said that the Prime Minister will dedicate the Kosi rail bridge through video conferencing which is a watershed moment in the history of Bihar and the entire region connecting to the northeast.

The ministry said that the 1.9 km-long project was sanctioned by the Centre during 2003-04. The bridge has been constructed at a cost of Rs 516 crore.

It said that the bridge is of strategic importance along the India-Nepal border.

"The project was completed during the Covid-Pandemic where the migrant labour also participated in its completion," the ministry said in its statement.

According to railway officials, the completion of this project will fulfil the 86 year-old dream and the long wait of the people of the region.

The Ministry further said the Prime Minister will also flag off the Saharsa-Asanpur Kupha demo train from Supaul station.

The regular train service, once operational, would benefit Supaul, Arariya and Saharsa districts.

It would also make long distance travel to Kolkata, Delhi and Mumbai easy for the people of the region.

The Railway Ministry further said the Prime Minister shall also inaugurate 12 rail projects related to passenger facilities.

These include a new railway bridge on Kiul river, two new railway lines, five electrification projects among others.

Earlier this week, the Prime Minister had inaugurated several projects in the poll-bound Bihar.