PM Modi to Inaugurate 3-Day Programe on Urban Development in Lucknow on October 5

In a postponed plan, prime minister Narendra Modi will be in Lucknow on October 5 to inaugurate the three-day program on urban development. Earlier, the visit was scheduled for September 26-28.

The meeting will be attended by the representatives of the Urban Development Department of all the states. The representatives will update on the work that has been done so far for urban development and their future plan. The event will be held at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Gomti Nagar area.

Urban Development Minister Ashutosh Tandon had a discussion with the Minister of Urban Development and Housing, Hardeep Puri in New Delhi to decide the framework of the program. PM Modi will also speak to the beneficiaries of PM Awas Yojana on this occasion as well as start the e-bus scheme.

Recently, PM Modi was in Aligarh district to lay the foundation for Raja Mahendra Pratap State University, where he said that many such national heroes helped India get independence. And several generations of the country don’t know about several heroes as their stories are still untold.

Addressing a massive gathering in Aligarh, the prime minister had said, “Today, in the 75th year of independence, this mistake made in the 20th century is being rectified by India of the 21st century." Referring to Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh, the prime minister had stated that today the youth of the country must read about his inspiring life. He said that those who want to achieve big goals in life must read about freedom fighter.

