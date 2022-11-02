PM Modi to Inaugurate 3024 New Flats in Delhi's Kalkaji Under 'Slum Rehabilitation Project' Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate 3024 newly constructed EWS flats at South Delhi’s Kalkaji area today. The inauguration is part of the plan to rehabilitate slum dwellers under ‘In-Situ Slum Rehabilitation’ Project. PM Modi will hand over keys to eligible beneficiaries at Bhoomiheen Camp in a programme at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi at 4:30 PM.

According to the PMO, the programme is in line with the ‘vision of the Prime Minister to provide housing for all, in-situ slum rehabilitation in 376 Jhuggi Jhopri clusters that is being undertaken by Delhi Development Authority (DDA)’. The objective of the rehabilitation project, according to the PMO is to provide a better and healthy living environment to the residents of Jhuggi Jhopri clusters, with proper amenities and facilities.

According to a statement by the PMO, the DDA has undertaken three such projects at Kalkaji Extension, Jailorwala Bagh and Kathputli Colony.

“Under the Kalkaji Extension Project, in-situ Slum Rehabilitation of three slum clusters namely Bhoomiheen Camp, Navjeevan camp and Jawahar camp located at Kalkaji are being taken up in a phased manner,” PMO statement read adding that Under Phase I, 3024 EWS flats at the nearby vacant commercial centre site have been constructed.

“The Jhuggi Jhopri site at Bhoomiheen Camp will be vacated by rehabilitating eligible households of Bhoomiheen camp to the newly constructed EWS flats. Post vacation of Bhoomiheen Camp site, in Phase II, this vacated site will be utilised for rehabilitation of Navjeevan Camp and Jawahar Camp,” PMO said.

As per the PMO, Phase I of the Project has been completed and 3024 flats are ready to move in. These flats have been constructed at a cost of about Rs. 345 crores and are equipped with all civic amenities including finishing having been done with vitrified floor tiles, ceramics tiles, Udaipur green marble counter in kitchen, etc. Public amenities like Community parks, Electric Sub-stations, Sewage Treatment plant, dual water pipelines, lifts, Underground reservoir for hygienic water supply etc have also been provided. The allotment of flats will provide the people ownership title as well as a sense of security.

