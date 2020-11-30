PM Modi to Inaugurate 6-lane Highway Connecting Prayagraj, Varanasi Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the six-lane highway from Prayagraj to Varanasi on Monday. PM Modi is visiting his constituency to attend the ‘Dev Deepawali’ festivities to be held at Rajghat followed by a laser show.

After attending the festivities, PM will visit the light and sound show at the Sarnath Archaeological Complex. The National Highway- 2 that PM will inaugurate today is a significant project which connects the two oldest and sacred cities - Prayag (Prayagraj) and Kashi (Varanasi). This highway is also a major part of the Golden Quadrilateral Project-1 (Delhi-Kolkata corridor).

Earlier, the journey between these two cities used to take about three and a half hours, however, after the completion of this project, the journey will be reduced to one and a half hours. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 2,447 crores.

As per the schedule, at around 2:10 pm, PM Modi will arrive in the city to attend Dev Deepawali festivities till 8:50 pm. He will spend about seven hours in his parliamentary constituency where he will travel by boat from Rajghat to Lalita Ghat to attend the festivities. Following which he will go to Sarnath to see the teachings of Lord Buddha through an engaging light and sound show.

The district administration has geared up for the PM’s visit, heavy police have been deployed, while a special reception has been arranged at the Ganga Ghats.

The Dev Deepawali of Varanasi is a world-famous event and this time 11 lakh diyas will be lit at the ghats of Varanasi. Earlier on Friday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Varanasi to take stock of the preparations for the PM’s visit.