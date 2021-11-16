Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday to inaugurate Purvanchal Expressway at Karwal Kheri in Sultanpur district. The 340.8-km-long six-lane highway will be inaugurated at around 1:30 pm, according to an official statement. After the launch, the prime minister will witness an airshow by the Indian Air Force on the 3.2-km airstrip constructed on the expressway in Sultanpur district. According to the district administration, the fighter aircraft will perform touch-and-go operation on the expressway. Sukhoi, Mirage, Rafale, and AN-32 aircraft will be participating in the air show, an official statement said.

The PM is also scheduled to address a public meeting at a nearby place.

On November 14, the Indian Air Force landed fighter aircraft on the Purvanchal Expressway here as part of its rehearsal for the airshow scheduled on Tuesday. Three fighter planes had made rounds of the airstrip when Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had arrived in Sultanpur to take stock of preparation for the Tuesday event. Adityanath had on Friday said the expressway will prove to be the backbone of Eastern Uttar Pradesh.

All You Need to Know About Purvanchal Expressway:

The airstrip will enable landing and take-off of IAF fighter planes in case of emergency. It was constructed at an estimated cost of about Rs 22,500 crore.

“The Purvanchal Expressway is going to give a boost to the economic development of eastern parts of Uttar Pradesh, especially the districts of Lucknow, Barabanki, Amethi, Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Azamgarh, Mau and Ghazipur,” the statement said.

The airstrip starts from Chandsarai village in Lucknow and ends at Haidaria village located on National Highway 31 in Ghazipur (18 km from UP-Bihar border).

It is a six-lane expressway that can be expanded to eight lanes in future.

The area around the programme venue in Sultanpur has been decorated in saffron colour while the airstrip and the divider has also been festooned. Heavy security arrangements have been made for the event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation of the Purvanchal Expressway in Azamgarh in 2018.

