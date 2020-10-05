PM Modi to Inaugurate Artificial Intelligence Summit RAISE 2020 Today. Here's All you Need to Know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday inaugurate a virtual summit on artificial intelligence 'RAISE 2020', which is being jointly organised by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and the NITI Aayog. This is a first of its kind summit which will focus on India’s vision and the potential roadmap of using AI for what is expected to lead social change, inclusion and empowerment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the keynote address. Minister of electronics and IT Ravi Shankar Prasad, NITI Aayog’s chief executive officer (CEO) Amitabh Kant will also be addressing the attendees. Speaking at the summit will be Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries Ltd, Arvind Krishna, CEO of IBM and Prof. Rad Reddy, a Turning Awardee, Padma Bhushan awardee and former Co-chair of the US President’s Information Technology Advisory Committee.

“We firmly believe that AI can help transform lives. India is developing AI-based solutions for social empowerment across spheres like healthcare, education, finance, agriculture and governance. On the strength of its data and innovation prowess, India can become the AI laboratory of the world, delivering intuitive solutions to a wide range of societal issues,” said Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog at a press conference.

Notably, India along with Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, New Zealand and others had in June come together to establish the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) for the responsible evolution and use of AI.

HERE'S ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT RAISE 2020:

◕ The virtual summit, taking place between October 5 and October 9, will have industry leaders and AI experts share their views and on the use of AI for social benefit, the impact of AI in empowering communities as well as the importance of creating a reliable infrastructure.

◕ According to official figures, more than 38,700 stakeholders from the academia, the research industry as well as government representatives from 125 countries have registered to participate in RAISE 2020 virtual summit.

◕ RAISE 2020 will facilitate an exchange of ideas to create mass awareness about the need to ethically develop and practice AI. The summit will also feature start-ups working in AI-related fields.

◕ Start-ups chosen through the AI Solution Challenge will showcase their solutions in the AI Startup Pitch fest scheduled on October 6. This is part of the Indian government's continuing support to tech entrepreneurs and start-ups by providing exposure, recognition and guidance.

◕ Experts participating in the summit will be Professor Daniela Rus, Director of Computer Science and AI lab at MIT, USA, Dr Milind Tambe, Director, AI for Social Good at Google Research India, Mr. Sandip Patel, MD, IBM India and South Asia, Dr Jonathan Stuart Russel, Computer Scientist, UC Berkeley, and Ms Arunima Sarkar, Lead, AI, World Economic Forum.