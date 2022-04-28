PM Modi to Inaugurate Global Patidar Business Summit on Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Global Patidar Business Summit on Friday through video conferencing, the PMO said. Sardardham, an organisation of Patidars, a numerically strong caste in Gujarat, is organizing the summit under "Mission 2026" to provide an impetus to the socio-economic development of the community. The summit is organized every two years, the PMO said, adding the first two summits were held in Gandhinagar in 2018 and 2020 while this one was being held in Surat. The main theme of the Global Patidar Business Summit 2022 is 'Aatmanirbhar Community to Aatmanirbhar Gujarat and India'.

It aims to bring together small, medium and large enterprises within the community; nurture and support new entrepreneurs and provide training and employment assistance to the educated youth. The three-day summit, being organised from April 29 to May 1, covers various aspects of government industrial policy, MSMEs, start-ups, and innovation, among others, the PMO said.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.