CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#Coronavirus#Kashmir#Modi@8
Home » News » India » PM Modi to Inaugurate IN-SPACe Headquarters in Gujarat on June 10
1-MIN READ

PM Modi to Inaugurate IN-SPACe Headquarters in Gujarat on June 10

PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate IN-SPACe in Ahmedabad. (Credits: ANI)

PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate IN-SPACe in Ahmedabad. (Credits: ANI)

IN-SPACe, approved by the Union cabinet in June 2020, will be the nodal agency that will allow space activities

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the headquarters of the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe) at Bopal in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on June 10.

IN-SPACe, approved by the Union cabinet in June 2020, will be the nodal agency that will allow space activities and use of Department of Space-owned facilities by non-government private entities and ensure greater private participation in the sector.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) made the announcement of IN-SPACe headquarters’ inauguration on its Twitter handle.

“I am happy to announce the inauguration of IN-SPACe Headquarters at Bopal, Ahmedabad by Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji on June 10, 2022 at 15:45 Hrs. We are looking forward to working with the industry and ISRO to grow the space sector, Pawan Goenka, Chairman of IN-SPACe tweeted.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Tags
first published:June 04, 2022, 18:11 IST